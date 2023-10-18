Playoff scenarios heading to week 8; Riverton plays for a conference title

(Fremont County, WY) – Three Fremont County teams will be heading to the postseason after the regular season concludes this week. Dubois, Wind River, and Riverton will all see post-season action, but what are their playoff scenarios? The easy answer is Riverton is the team from the County 10 area that has the most to play for. All playoff possibilities come courtesy of wyoming-football.com. They have a full breakdown for the entire state.

The Dubois Rams, are the number three seed from the 6-Man South and know their first-round opponent is Kaycee, on the Buckaroos home field. The Rams will have a tough path with Little Snake River on the same side of their bracket.

For Wind River, their spot is set. Wind River claimed the 1A 9-Man West title with a win last week in Shoshoni. Even with a loss to Rocky Mountain, the Cougars would win any possible tiebreaker. Wind River will await their first-round opponent. It could be Pine Bluffs, Lusk, or Southeast. The Cyclones and Cougars had a memorable game a year ago in the playoffs. Wind River also will have a home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Riverton holds the most complex situation. The Wolverines have a lot of different playoff paths that could play out. They can be the one, two, or four seed from the 3A-East. By defeating Buffalo by 11 points, they have earned a three-way tiebreaker scenario if Buffalo, Douglas, and Riverton end with the same conference record.

Every game in the 3A East will matter in week eight. Douglas is at Lander, Riverton hosts Worland, and Rawlins will be in Buffalo. To have a home playoff game, Riverton needs to win against Worland.

The Wolverines, if Douglas defeats Lander, need Buffalo to win to be the number one seed. If Rawlins beats Buffalo, then Riverton drops to a two-seed because of the head-to-head they lost to Douglas. Now if Lander pulls off a win against Douglas, Riverton would need to win, but the Rawlins and Buffalo game would have no meaning to seeding. A loss either way for Riverton would drop them down to the four seed.

