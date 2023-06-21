Pioneer Days Rodeo registration this Saturday

Lander, WY – The 129th Fremont Toyota Pioneer Days Rodeo, known as “The World’s Oldest Paid Rodeo,” will be held July 3rd and 4th in Lander, Wyoming. For rodeo contestants, over $10,000 of added money has been added to the payouts. Contestants need to enter this Saturday, June 24 between 12-5 p.m. by calling in their entries to the Lander Old Timer’s Rodeo Association (LOTRA) phone numbers: 307-349-8070, 307-349-8108, and 307-349-1981. Adult and youth contestant entry details are at LOTRA.org. Our quality stock contractors for the rodeo are Wind River Rodeo Co. for rough stock, Jace Mitchell for youth steer riding and mini bulls, and Hoggan Rodeo Co. for timed event cattle.

The 4th of July Pioneer Days Parade entries are due to the Lander Parade Committee. Inclusion in the printed parade program is no longer guaranteed, but parade entries are still being accepted. The Parade entry form is available at the Lander Chamber of Commerce and on the LOTRA Rodeo Facebook page.

Rodeo fans can purchase discounted pre-sale tickets for adults and kids at the Lander Chamber of Commerce and at the following local merchants: Lander Ace Hardware, First Interstate Bank, Lander Parks & Rec Dept. and Western Supply in Riverton. Pre-sale ticket prices are Adult-$13.00, Child (ages 6-12)-$8.00, children 5 and under are free. Full-price tickets will be sold at the rodeo ticket booths on July 3 and 4. Gate prices are Adult-$15.00, Child (ages 6-12)-$10.00. Online ticket sales are also available at LOTRA.org using a smartphone to avoid the lines at the rodeo.