Pink Ribbon Run is just days away! Are you registered?

Register today for the Pink Ribbon Run (PRR) held this Saturday, August 19 at 7 am (walk/run starts at 8 am) at the SageWest Riverton Campus. The PRR raises funds for the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative which supports those who are in the fight against breast cancer. It is a family-friendly event that will include a children’s area, fun booths, and a 5K walk/run.

We had so much fun last year and are excited for this Saturday’s race!

2022 Pink Ribbon Run

Registration is easy, just use the QR code or go to www.wyomingbreastcancer.org.

Please email [email protected] or call 307-840-WBCI to learn more.

Listen to the County 10 Podcast featuring breast cancer survivor, Manuela Twitchell from Fort Washakie. Manuela shares her journey of strength, hope, and the power of perseverance to inspire others in their fight against the disease.