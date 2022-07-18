PHOTOS/VIDEO: 2022 International Climbers’ Festival

(Lander, WY) – The 2022 International Climbers Festival took place in Lander this weekend, with hundreds of climbers from all over the country and world descending upon City Park, The Lander Bar, and all the best climbing spots Lander has to offer. h/t Vince Tropea photo

Events kicked off Thursday and went through Sunday, ranging from:

Thursday – the Central Bank and Trust Art Crawl, the La Sportiva opening party at the Lander Bar complete with climbing trivia and the Climb Strong Pull Up Competition, and dance party courtesy of DJ Sammy Toyon

– the Central Bank and Trust Art Crawl, the La Sportiva opening party at the Lander Bar complete with climbing trivia and the Climb Strong Pull Up Competition, and dance party courtesy of DJ Sammy Toyon Friday – the all day Trade Fair in Lander City Park where booths from sponsors, artists, food, music, and games (including the famous Dyno Competition!), the Upslope and Mountain Hardware Film Festival, with DJ Claudia Szczepaniak wrapping things up for the day (hosted by the Coalter Block)

– the all day Trade Fair in Lander City Park where booths from sponsors, artists, food, music, and games (including the famous Dyno Competition!), the Upslope and Mountain Hardware Film Festival, with DJ Claudia Szczepaniak wrapping things up for the day (hosted by the Coalter Block) Saturday – the Fremont Toyota Limestone Rodeo Climbing Competition at the Wild Iris main wall, the Climbing Advocacy Day seminar hosted by Tommy Caldwell in partnership with Edelrid North America & WyoClimbers, the Melvin Keynote Event at the Lander Community Center which included Chris Kalous, James “KG” Kagambi, Brittany Goris, and Hayden Jamieson, and the day finished off with live music from The Dystopians at the Gannett Grill/Lander Bar patio (hosted by the Coalter Block)

– the Fremont Toyota Limestone Rodeo Climbing Competition at the Wild Iris main wall, the Climbing Advocacy Day seminar hosted by Tommy Caldwell in partnership with Edelrid North America & WyoClimbers, the Melvin Keynote Event at the Lander Community Center which included Chris Kalous, James “KG” Kagambi, Brittany Goris, and Hayden Jamieson, and the day finished off with live music from The Dystopians at the Gannett Grill/Lander Bar patio (hosted by the Coalter Block) Sunday – various clinics, group trail runs and biking excursions, and music at the Coalter block from Winnie Brave



Check out some photos and videos from the weekend below, which include Climbers’ Fest fan favorites like the Pull Up and DYNO Competitions.

h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo MC Kris Hampton announces the DYNO competition. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo Winners of the boy’s DYNO Competition. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo



