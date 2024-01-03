Photos: Native American Heritage Month celebrated district-wide in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – Native American Heritage Month is celebrated in November, and County 10 recently received photos of Fremont County School District #25’s celebrations.

Kai Quiroz, Riverton Middle School Cultural Resource Specialist, shared the following details and photos:

“FCSD #25 celebrated Native American Heritage Month District-wide! With all the schools doing their own culture weeks and the middle school and high school doing an assembly. RMS also did announcements every day sharing a fun fact about Native American culture and the pledge of allegiance in Arapaho or Shoshone every Friday. RMS also celebrated Native American students by posting their tribes and pictures throughout the hallways. The high school had its own culture week, while the rest of the district had these 5 days highlighted: Rock your Mocs Monday – come wearing moccasins or your favorite shoes. Tribal Ice Tuesday – Come wearing your beadwork and native jewelry or any flashy bling. Warrior Wednesday – Wear Red, White, and Blue, or Tribal colors to honor your veterans. Jim Thorpe Thursday – Come wearing your favorite jerseys or dress like your favorite athlete. We even had someone come dressed as Jim Thorpe! Fancy Friday – Dress in ribbon skirts\ shirts or any fancy clothing.”

