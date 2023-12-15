Phone lines currently down at Riverton Police Department; use 911 in case of emergency

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department is currently experiencing technical difficulties with their phone system as of 9:17 AM on December 15, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page.

The full message is below.

“To all, we are currently experiencing technical difficulties with our phone system. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please be assured that we are working on resolving the issue as soon as possible and will keep you updated. In case of an emergency, you can still call 911 using your cellphone.”

County 10 will update this post as soon as the issue is resolved.