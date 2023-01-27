PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Timmy!

Scooch Over! This week, the staff pick is Timmy! If you’re looking for a fun sized trail pal, look no further! Timmy is a young, handsome fellow who loves attention. He is tidy, eager to please and snuggling is his favorite sport! Tim enjoys rough-housing with his yard buddies, tossing toys and working on his stuffed Kongs for fun! This goodest boy longs for a real home of his own and he promises that he’ll try not to hog the couch!

If you have any questions, please feel free to message our Facebook page or call us at 857-6002.