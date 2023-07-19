PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Sega!

Sega is a 4 year old Siberian Husky who just finished her 8 week training at the honor farm. She has learned her basic commands including sit, stay, down, come and heal. She is also crate trained and potty trained! Like many huskies she does not like cats or small animals and would rather be placed in a home with only other dogs. She gets along with both male and females and enjoys the company of all people. She is very active and will need an active family to keep her entertained. If you are interested in meeting this beautiful lady stop in during our working hours or call to set up an appointment or ask any of your questions we would love to answer any of them!

Advertisement