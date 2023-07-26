PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Mina!

Mina is a 5-6 year old border collie. Mina was unfortunately owner surrendered when her owner had to many animals and she needed to “down size” . Mina is a people’s dog as she likes to be right by your side all the time. She does get along with other pets including both dogs and cats, loves the couple from all people and is house trained. Mina is very laid back and enjoys cuddling up on the couch and watching movies. If you would like to meet her please stop by the shelter between 12-5pm Tuesdays- Fridays or Saturdays 10-1!

Advertisement