PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Mina!

Sponsored by Lander Pet Connection
Sponsored by Lander Pet Connection

Mina is a 5-6 year old border collie. Mina was unfortunately owner surrendered when her owner had to many animals and she needed to “down size” . Mina is a people’s dog as she likes to be right by your side all the time. She does get along with other pets including both dogs and cats, loves the couple from all people and is house trained. Mina is very laid back and enjoys cuddling up on the couch and watching movies. If you would like to meet her please stop by the shelter between 12-5pm Tuesdays- Fridays or Saturdays 10-1!

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.