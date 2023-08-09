PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Larissa and Marilynn!

These girls came from a hoarding case over in Lander. The house was filled with over 50 cats, and these two girls came to us for safety. They are still both very shy and learning to trust people as they had no human contact. They would do best as barn/garage cats, or with somebody that had time to acclimate them. Both girls are spayed, and up-to-date on vaccination.

If you are interested in meeting these two beautiful kitties, please stop by the shelter between 12-5pm Tuesdays- Fridays or Saturdays 10-1!