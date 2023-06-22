PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Jordie!

Sponsored by PAWS for Life

Jordie is a 3-4 year-old border collie that is looking for his forever home! Jordie shows signs of being previously housed on a farm. He would enjoy the farm life whether that be getting back into the grove of working cattle or just having a quiet outdoor field to enjoy throughout the day. Jordie does know how to sit and walks well without a leash or with a very loose leash. If you are interested in meeting this sweet boy please stop by the shelter during our working hours to meet him.

Please remember that when looking for a dog you research the breed to ensure that you know how to properly take care of them and to make sure that you can best suit their needs. 

Put in an application in person or online at www.pawsforliferiverton.org.

