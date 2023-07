Echo is a super sweet boy, with a loving heart, and a great sense of fun and adventure. He is a 2.5 year old Black Mouth Curr mix. He knows all the basic commands , is eager to please, and really enjoys working/ training for treats. He gets along well with other pups and likes the attention of kids and adults. One of his favorite activities is going on nice walks to sniff the outdoors. Echo is an amazing companion and is looking to join a great home.

