PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Duke!

Duke is a 1-year-old Mixed Breed. He came in as a stray that was unfortunately not reclaimed.

He is an active, but calmer dog. He would love to go on walks and hikes with you but has the ability to sit and watch movies with you at night too. He has good leash manners.

He has been wonderful with the others dogs and didn’t mind the cats but we always recommend a meet and greet with all members of the new potential household to make sure he is good with everyone.

Stop by to visit. If you have any questions, please feel free to message our Facebook page or call us at 857-6002.