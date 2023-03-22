PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Doc Holiday and Wyatt Earp!

Meet Doc Holiday and Wyatt Earp

These brothers Doc (on the right) and Wyatt (on the left ) came to us from an overcrowded shelter in Oklahoma were they had no choice but to be put on the euthanasia list. We still can’t believe that the were ever there or that they are still with us as they love your attention and love to cuddle. They know common commands and are working on taking treats softly. They love going on walks and car rides and of course playing outside. These boys are about a year and a half, hound/ shepherd mixes, they get along with other dogs, cats and all people especially kids! They are both fixed, microchipped and ready for their forever home or homes as they can either be adopted together or separately. Stop by during our open hours to meet these sweet boys!

If you have any questions, please feel free to message our Facebook page or call us at 857-6002.

Advertisement