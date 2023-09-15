PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Diesel!

Diesel is a 2-3 year old pit bull who has had a rough start to life. He was given several labels before he came in. The only label that he needs is kind. Diesel has kind eyes, a kind heart and a kind personality. He needs to be shown what love feels like. He needs someone that will give him the time and space to warm up to them, he is food motivated which helps a lot! Diesel is looking for someone special who is willing to give him the time that he needs to warm up and begin to build a relationship. He has been good with the dogs that he has been tested with and doesn’t seem to be bothered by cats. Always remember that it can take a shelter pet up to 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to learn a routine and 3 months to feel at home, it doesn’t happen overnight! If you are interested in meeting Diesel or any of our other available pets please stop by during our working hour’s Tuesday- Friday 12-5pm and Saturday’s 10-1pm.

