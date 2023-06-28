PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Charlie!

Charlie is a 2-year-old border collie/blue heeler who is looking for a working home. He gets along well with other dogs and from what we can tell is very smart. He knows the command sit and is all ready potty training. He would enjoy a ranch to roam around and go on long walks as he has decent leash manners. If you are interested in meeting this adorable boy, just stop by during our working hours or call to schedule a time that works for you!

Please remember that when looking for a dog you research the breed to ensure that you know how to properly take care of them and to make sure that you can best suit their needs.

Put in an application in person or online at www.pawsforliferiverton.org.

