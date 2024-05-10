Bureau of Land Management’s Wyoming Resource Advisory Council to host meeting on June 12-13 in Lander

(Lander, WY) — The Bureau of Land Management’s Wyoming Resource Advisory Council (RAC) will meet in person in Lander on June 12-13 and participate in a field tour of the nearby North Lander Herd Management Area. The meeting and the field tour are open to the public.

The June 12 meeting will be held at the Holiday Inn Express at 1002 11th Street in Lander. A virtual participation option will also be available. Participation instructions have been posted to the RAC’s webpage at https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/wyoming. The field tour will also commence and conclude at the Holiday Inn Express.

Advisory councils consist of up to 15 members that represent diverse interests present in the local community. The Wyoming RAC provides advice and recommendations to the Secretary of the Interior on public land resource and management issues in the state.

“Lander will be the third meeting that our RAC has been able to participate in since reaching a quorum after a several years pause in operations. Each member has expressed a strong interest in continuing the mission of the RAC and I have been thoroughly impressed with the progress this group has been able to make in less than a year’s time,” said BLM Wyoming State Director, Andrew Archuleta. “Everyone at BLM Wyoming looks forward to furthering the discussion with our members and serving the public through stewardship of our public lands.”

Agenda topics for June 12 will include state director remarks, a presentation on statewide planning efforts, and presentations on energy trends and project processes in Wyoming. On June 13, council members will tour the North Lander Herd Management Area and receive information on the BLM’s Wild Horse & Burro program.

The public is welcome to attend both the meeting and the field tour but will be responsible for their own transportation and meals. A half-hour public comment period, during which the public may address the RAC members, will be held during the first day’s meeting. The amount of time for individual oral comments may be limited depending on the number of people wishing to comment and time available. A full agenda is available on the RAC’s webpage.