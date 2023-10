Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

The Pathfinder High School Student of the Week is Wyatt Brinson, son of Nikki Brinson. Wyatt is a junior and after high school would like to pursue a trade however he is uncertain of which one at this time. Outside of school Wyatt enjoys dirt bikes and hanging out with his friends. Mrs. McLane states “Wyatt is always respectful to both staff and students. He works hard and is a joy to have around. We are happy he chose to attend PHS!” Congratulations Wyatt!