Pathfinder High School student of the week: Nate Hinderliter

Nate Hinderliter, the son of Kevin and Sandra, is the Pathfinder High School student of the week. Outside of school, Nate enjoys outside physical activity, building bonfires, cooking and metal forging. After high school, he plans on pursuing a career as a plumber. PHS teachers say, “Nate’s quiet leadership enhances the learning of everyone around him. He is polite, patient, hardworking, bright, funny, and deeply kind.” and “Nate has a wonderful work ethic in school and is always respectful of his peers and elders.” Congratulations!