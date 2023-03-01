Pathfinder High School student of the week: Nate Hinderliter

Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Nate Hinderliter, the son of Kevin and Sandra, is the Pathfinder High School student of the week. Outside of school, Nate enjoys outside physical activity, building bonfires, cooking and metal forging. After high school, he plans on pursuing a career as a plumber. PHS teachers say, “Nate’s quiet leadership enhances the learning of everyone around him. He is polite, patient, hardworking, bright, funny, and deeply kind.” and “Nate has a wonderful work ethic in school and is always respectful of his peers and elders.” Congratulations!