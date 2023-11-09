Parker Paxton signs to golf in Colorado

(Riverton, WY) – Just over a year ago, Riverton High School senior Parker Paxton verbally committed to the University of Colorado in Boulder to play golf. The four-time state champion will be playing Division One golf.

“I’m happy to finally make it official. I don’t feel different than I did 14 months ago.”

During his high school career, Paxton has been part of three state championship teams for Riverton, four individual championships, which is a rare feat, and Gatorade Player of the Year in boys basketball. That is just some of the accolades he has collected over the years.

Paxton had many reasons for going to Colorado.

“There were plenty of reasons. It was where the good Lord wanted me to go, and I love the coaches. The facilities blew me away.”

Paxton’s family has had golfers compete at the next level. It was something he always wanted to do at a young age.

“I always knew I wanted to play Power Five conference golf. To have it a reality is a dream come true.”

If you know of any college signings happening around Fremont County, email [email protected].