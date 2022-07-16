Parker Paxton 7th at National Golf Championships

Riverton high school standout and two-time Class 3-A state champion golfer Parker Paxton added to his impressive resume on the links with a top 10 finish at the High School Golf National Invitational Championships at Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Paxton finished in seventh place, with a three-day combined total of two under par in the prestigious event.

Pinehurst is considered the “Home of American Golf” with more than 40 courses laid out in the vastness of the North Carolina countryside.

Paxton shot rounds of 70, 73 and 71 during the three-day competition that ran from July 11 to the 13th. He started on Courses Seven even on Monday, shooting two-under par, then proceeded to Course Five on the second day, and finished the competition on Course Six on Wednesday. His three-round total was 214.

In the opening round, Paxton shot a blistering 33 on the opening nine. Tuesday was more challenging, with the 16-year-old Wolverine tallying a 38 on the first half of the course, before recovering for a 35 on the back nine and one over performance.

Paxton was balanced on the final round, shooting 35 and 36 for a one under 71.

The event was won by Jake Albert of Virginia who shot 67, 71, and 68 for a 10-under total. Albert opened on Course Five, then played six and seven for a total of 206.

The six players finishing ahead of Paxton were all from North Carolina, South Caroline, Georgia, Maryland, and Virginia.