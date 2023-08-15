Over 5,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers affected by emergency outage caused by vehicle/pole collision

(Fremont County, WY) – 5,376 Rocky Mountain Power customers in the Lander/Hudson area are currently without power today, Tuesday, August 15, according to Rocky Mountain Power representatives.

The emergency outage is due to a downed/damaged pole from a vehicle collision during the early morning hours.

The estimated duration of the outage is until 1:30 PM.

The following information was also emailed to affected customers.

“If your electric service has not been restored by this time, please visit our outage map at //rockymountainpower.net/outage or call us at 1-877-508-5088.”