Over 5,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers affected by emergency outage caused by vehicle/pole collision

(Fremont County, WY) – 5,376 Rocky Mountain Power customers in the Lander/Hudson area are currently without power today, Tuesday, August 15, according to Rocky Mountain Power representatives.
The emergency outage is due to a downed/damaged pole from a vehicle collision during the early morning hours.
The estimated duration of the outage is until 1:30 PM.
The following information was also emailed to affected customers.
“If your electric service has not been restored by this time, please visit our outage map at //rockymountainpower.net/outage or call us at 1-877-508-5088.”