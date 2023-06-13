Over 30 students attended Monday’s FBI Denver Teen & Collegiate Academy at Wyoming Indian High School

(Ethete, WY) – High schoolers and college students from Fremont County, Casper and Denver schools had the opportunity to learn about law enforcement and the many facets of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at a Teen and Collegiate Academy, held at Wyoming Indian High School on Monday, June 12.

The Academy was a collaborative effort between the FBI Denver Field Office, the BIA and the Anschutz Medical Campus – Office for Educational Outreach & Pathway Initiatives. h/t Vince Tropea

The Keynote Speaker for the day was Bob Murray, Former United States Attorney in Lander, and attendees also got to experience: a SWAT show and tell, a Technology Forensic Lab presentation, a presentation on the FBI & BIA’s Cooperative Approach to Law Enforcement led by Scott Jensen and Erick Blackburn, online safety tips from Special Agent Tory Smith, an Evidence Response Training presentation from photographer Shawna Partridge, and a discussion from Anschutz Medical Campus – Office for Educational Outreach & Pathway Initiatives Assistant Vice Chancellor Dominic Martinez.

Advertisement

h/t FBI Denver h/t FBI Denver h/t FBI Denver

County 10 was able to make it to the final event of the day, a recruiting and career panel consisting of Physical Scientist Theo Chavez, Special Agent Scott Jensen, SFLP Courtney Bernal, Automotive Fleet Coordinator Ben Kubik, ET Brian Schiffman, and SOS David Mizrahi.

Students got to ask specific questions of the specialized occupations represented, including education background needed, what motivates an FBI worker to do that job, the risks and challenges of each role, work/life balance, and any advice for potential FBI employees.

Students of course also wanted to know the “craziest” and “coolest” moments from each occupation, with the panelists sharing stories about working overseas and some of the specialized equipment they get to work on and use.

Special Agent Jensen, who lives here in Fremont County, said that he hopes the Academy opens doors for kids interested in law enforcement.

Advertisement

“I’m hoping that some of our local kids just had their eyes opened a little bit and now recognize that if they have an interest in law enforcement, that there is a path for them. They can come from Fremont County, go into the FBI and then serve their country and serve their community.”

Ben Dyer, the social studies and economics teacher at the high school who was in attendance, also echoed that same sentiment.

“I think the biggest take away the kids got today was the exposure to all the different careers. The FBI needs all sorts of people, and I think that’s important for them to realize that they’re not limited in what they want to do.”

Advertisement

One of the students in attendance, Kortni Knell, told County 10 that her favorite thing was also learning about the wide variety of jobs available.

“Just realizing that people came from the same kinds of backgrounds that we do, and how hard they worked to get where they are,’ Knell said, adding that the forensic analysis was her favorite part of the presentations.

Following the day’s events, all students who completed each of the courses received certificates of completion.

Advertisement

h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea