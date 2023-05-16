FBI Denver Field Office to hold Teen & Collegiate Academy at Wyoming Indian High School June 12

(Ethete, WY) – The FBI Denver Field Office is holding a Teen and Collegiate Academy at Wyoming Indian High School, on Monday, June 12.

At the free, one-day event, attendees will learn about FBI career options, participate in demonstrations and learn about online safety.

In addition to FBI agents and personnel, staff from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Anschutz Medical Campus- Office for Educational Outreach & Pathway Initiatives will present information.

Advertisement

The event is open to all incoming freshmen through graduating seniors in high school or in college. All attendees are welcome, regardless of tribal affiliation or not.

All activities, including lunch, are free, but registration is required. To sign up, email [email protected] by May 31 with the following information:

• Name

• High school grade / collegiate level

Advertisement

• School

• Phone number

You can also find this information on the FBI website.

Advertisement

This is first time FBI Denver has hosted this program in this area of Wyoming. It is a great opportunity for students to learn what the FBI does from the FBI instead of from television and movies. And for some students, it might be a first contact with a possible career.

Sign up by May 31 and join us for a great day!