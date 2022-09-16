One dead after Wednesday evening rollover crash near Dubois

(Fremont County, WY) – On September 14, around 5:23 PM, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were notified of a one vehicle rollover that occurred at milepost 32 on US 26 / US 287, which resulted in one fatality, according to a preliminary report posted by the WHP on September 16.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Wyoming resident Shane Underwood.

According to the report, Underwood was eastbound on US 26 near mile marker 32 when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.

The vehicle, a small flatbed trailer, exited the roadway to the right, rolled several times, and ejected the driver.

Speed was listed as a possible contributing factor, and the report indicates no seatbelt was in use.

There have been 86 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 84 in 2021, 93 in 2020, and 116 in 2019 to date.