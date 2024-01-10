Officer Matt Smith ‘glad to be back’ with Shoshoni Police Department; agency now fully staffed, chief says

Officer Matt Smith has returned to the Shoshoni Police Department after almost three years working outside of Fremont County.

SPD chief Chris Konija said Smith left Shoshoni in March of 2021 to return to Lusk, where he worked for the Wyoming Department of Corrections at the Wyoming Women’s Center.

Smith previously served as a sergeant with the SPD and has been a peace officer in Wyoming since 2010, Konija said.

“During his time as a sergeant with SPD he was instrumental in helping to build the Shoshoni Police Department from the ground up, and his contributions helped pave the way for the community based police department that serves Shoshoni,” Konija said. “With the return of officer Smith the Shoshoni Police Department is fully staffed and provides coverage seven days a week as well as various teams and task forces in Fremont County.”

Shoshoni Mayor Joel Highsmith welcomed Smith back to town after swearing the new officer in during a Shoshoni Town Council meeting Tuesday. Mayor Joel Highsmith administered the oath of office for returning Shoshoni Police Department officer Matt Smith during a Shoshoni Town Council meeting Tuesday. h/t Town of Shoshoni

“Congratulations,” Highsmith said. “We’re glad to have you.”

“I’m glad to be back,” Smith replied.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at (307) 876-2515.