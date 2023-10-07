October 12 sentencing hearing set for Teran, final party yet to be sentenced for 2019 Riverton double homicide

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – An October 12 sentencing hearing has been set for Bryce Teran, one of four parties involved in the January 4th, 2019 murders of Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez.

Teran was the reported driver the night of the murders, and was originally charged with three felonies, including two counts of felony murder and one count of aiding and abetting burglary.

Teran went on to plead “no contest” to the aiding and abetting felony charge back in December of 2022, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and $10,000 fine.

While the cases for the other parties involved moved forward, Teran’s has been dormant since that change of plea hearing until the upcoming October 12 sentencing hearing was set.

You can see the most recent coverage for each party linked in their names: Brandon Monroe, Korbin Headley, Patrick Sunrhodes.

County 10 will provide updates on Teran’s sentencing hearing, which can be found here.

