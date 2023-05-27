NWSR suspects Friday ‘tornado’ was actually 75 to 85 mph straight-line winds; significant damage still caused

h/t NWSR

(Shoshoni, WY) – A thunderstorm Friday afternoon and evening brought damaging winds to the Boysen Marina campground area on Boysen Reservoir around 3:50 PM, with many on scene reporting a tornado after significant damage that even resulted a carport thrown 100 yards.

The remnants of a car port reported to be thrown over 100 yards. h/t NWSR

After addressing the scene and further study, the National Weather Service in Riverton has stated that the damage was most likely specifically caused by straight-line winds that reached up to 85 mph.

“While we cannot rule out a brief spin-up, the damage pattern and radar data favors strong straight-line winds as the culprit,” the NWSR statement from Noah Myers reads.

“Though we are still awaiting final determination, we estimate winds of 75-85 mph came nearly five miles across open water directly into the campground.”

h/t NWSR
