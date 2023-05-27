Tornado reportedly touched down at Boysen Marina during Friday storm

(Shoshoni, WY) – While currently unconfirmed from local weather agencies, a tornado reportedly touched down at the Boysen Marina during the Friday night storm system that moved through the area, according to a post on the Marina Facebook page.

Although no serious injuries have been reported, the high winds caused some pretty serious damage, as seen in the photos below.

“We had a tornado pop up out here this afternoon,” the posts states. “Four campers were blown over; one of them flattened like a pancake. A power pole broken in two with the transformer & lines down. A dock was thrown through a window. Shade covers thrown. All our power at the the marina was out, but Jadco came to the rescue with a huge generator.”

The Marina post also thanked residents Dave and Laura Patterson for the use of their smaller generators.

“All kinds of wonderful people came over to volunteer to help. It really warms my heart. Luckily, there were only minor injuries today!”

County 10 reached out to the National Weather Service in Riverton (NWSR) to confirm the reports, who shared that they “have someone there right now to see if we can determine if it was a tornado or straight line wind.”

County 10 will provide updates once they become available.

