NWSR issues high wind warnings through Monday; 70+ mph gusts possible for South Pass area

(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton has shared that High Wind Warnings are in effect across the northern mountains and central portions of the forecast area for today, February 24, through Monday, February 26.

The Dubois, South Pass and Jeffrey City areas are expected to get 50+ mph winds tonight through Sunday, with 20+mph gusts for eastern portions of Fremont County. h/t NWSR

Monday will be the windier day, the NWSR adds, with 70+ mph gusts for the South Pass area, 60+ mph gusts for Dubois and Jeffrey City, and 40+ mph gusts for the rest of the county.

h/t NWSR

Forecasted snowfall totals from Sunday night into Tuesday remain largely unchanged. h/t NWSR