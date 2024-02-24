More

    NWSR issues high wind warnings through Monday; 70+ mph gusts possible for South Pass area

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    h/t NWSR

    (Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton has shared that High Wind Warnings are in effect across the northern mountains and central portions of the forecast area for today, February 24, through Monday, February 26.

    The Dubois, South Pass and Jeffrey City areas are expected to get 50+ mph winds tonight through Sunday, with 20+mph gusts for eastern portions of Fremont County.

    h/t NWSR

    Monday will be the windier day, the NWSR adds, with 70+ mph gusts for the South Pass area, 60+ mph gusts for Dubois and Jeffrey City, and 40+ mph gusts for the rest of the county.

    Advertisement
    h/t NWSR

    Forecasted snowfall totals from Sunday night into Tuesday remain largely unchanged.

    h/t NWSR
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.