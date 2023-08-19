Northern Arapaho artist Robert Martinez featured at Laramie County Community College art exhibit

(Cheyenne, WY) – Celebrated Northern Arapaho artist Robert Martinez is currently the featured artist of the Ed and Caren Murray Art Series at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Cap City News reports.

The art exhibition will be on display from August 14 to September 8 in the Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, the writeup states.

Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with a reception for the exhibit to be held on August 24 at 5:30 PM.

Click here to read the full Cap City News post for more information, and to see some photos of Martinez’s work.

You can learn more about Robert and see work from him and his wife, Veronica, here.