(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton shared a “Hazard & Impact Timing” graphic for Friday through Wednesday. The Wind River Basin is not expected to see snow until Tuesday, according to the current forecast.

NWSR noted, “A quick storm system will bring some snow to the west this weekend. Then, a more significant storm system will move into the west Sunday night, moving east Monday.” h/t NWSR