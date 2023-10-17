New forest supervisor announced for Shoshone National Forest

(Cody, WY) — We are excited to announce Ken Coffin has begun his new position as the Forest Supervisor here on the Shoshone National Forest. Ken brings a wealth of experience within the Forest Service, working through a variety of public land management issues. His first couple of weeks will be spent meeting employees, partners, and other agency leaders while gaining a deeper understanding of the projects and issues across the forest.

Ken was most recently the District Ranger on the Beartooth District of the Custer Gallatin National Forest, beginning that position in 2015. Prior to his time on the Custer Gallatin, Ken was a District Ranger on the Blanco Ranger District of the White River National Forest, and a biologist on the Sitka Ranger District of the Tongass National Forest.

“I am excited to begin this new chapter of my life here on the Shoshone; it is a landscape I am familiar with and look forward to getting to know more intimately,” reflected Ken Coffin. “Balancing the many uses across this landscape requires collaboration and cooperation between the Forest Service and our many stakeholders. I look forward to these opportunities and finding our way forward to continue serving the people who cherish the Shoshone National Forest.”

