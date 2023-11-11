Shoshone National Forest Christmas tree permits now available

(Fremont County, WY) — Shoshone National Forest Christmas tree permits are now available at Cody, Lander, and Dubois district offices. Permits will also be available for purchase online by visiting www.Recreation.gov.

Details about designated cutting areas, cutting dates, and types of trees that may be cut can be found at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/shoshone.

To purchase a Christmas tree permit online, use the link above and search for “Shoshone National Forest Christmas Tree Permits.” It is important to carefully read the need-to-know information before purchasing the permit. There is an additional $2.50 service fee when purchasing a tree permit online through Recreation.gov.

Christmas tree permits are also available for purchase from the following local businesses:

Big Horn Co-op, Powell

Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Cody

Wea Market, Meeteetse

Popo Agie One Stop, Lander

One permit, which costs $8.00, can be used for one tree up to 20 feet tall. If you wish to cut multiple trees or one taller than 20 feet, additional permits must be purchased. Rules and regulations apply; please follow the instructions that come with the permit.