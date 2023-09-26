Blowdown impacting trail north of Dubois

(Dubois, WY)—On August 30, Shoshone National Forest personnel discovered the impacts of a significant wind event in the Frontier Creek Drainage north of Dubois on Forest Trail #818.

The wind event caused approximately 150 to 200 trees to fall across roughly one mile of the trail, making travel on the trail and around the downed trees extremely difficult. The impacted section of the trail begins 2.3-miles northwest of the Wilderness boundary on the Frontier Creek Trail and extends approximately one mile to the northwest to the confluence of Canyon Creek and Frontier Creek.

The Forest has evaluated potential mitigation plans, taking into consideration the Wilderness Act, the resources and public activities affected by the event and have engaged hand crews to clear the trail. This will be an ongoing task impacted by weather and personnel availability.

Advertisement

District Ranger Jeff von Kienast advises visitors to the area that “travel will be impacted, and alternate routes should be considered.”

He also reminds everyone to “exercise caution and to check current weather conditions prior to traveling on National Forest trails and roads as weather events like this can occur without warning.”