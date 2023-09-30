Prescribed burn planned for Torrey Rim this fall

(Dubois, WY) — The Shoshone National Forest is planning to conduct the Torrey Rim prescribed burn project in the Wind River Ranger District this fall. Weather will dictate when fire management personnel will be able to implement the project in the coming months.

The Torrey Rim prescribed fire project consists of approximately 1,300 acres in the Torrey rim/Whiskey Mountain area and is planned for the restoration of habitat for wildlife, enhancing forage and loafing habitats, and promoting habitat conditions that support the Whiskey Mountain sheep herd.

Adjacent landowners will be notified, and signs will be posted in nearby areas, prior to the start of any prescribed fire project. Smoke may be visible in surrounding areas during these projects. For more information, please contact the Wind River Ranger District in Dubois at 307.455.2466 or the Washakie Ranger District in Lander at 307.332.5460.

