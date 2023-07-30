Fire reported in Wapiti Ranger District of Shoshone National Forest

(Lakewood, CO) – A new fire was reported in the Wapiti Ranger District of Shoshone National Forest.

The lightning-caused Yellow Fire is .2 acres in size and burning in timber, dead and downed fuels.

It is in the Washakie Wilderness, approximately 33 miles down the South Fork Valley, between Ishoowa Creek and Yellow Creek. This area is south-southwest of Cody, Wyoming.

The Yellow Fire is located up high on a mesa, in difficult and remote terrain that is only accessible by helicopter. It is being managed by local resources who are monitoring it from below the mesa, and a Type 3 helicopter that is checking it from the air.

Currently, no structures are threatened, and no closures are in place.

For additional information about the Yellow Fire, please contact the Wapiti District Office at 307.527.6921.