New course proposals, resignations, contracts and more to come before the Riverton School Board on June 13

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 13 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The evening is slated to include Frontier Academy Graduations for Bailyn Marie Bloomquist, Kristena Marie Dickensen and Madison Danae Medeiros.

The meeting includes ten action items, which are as follows.

A recommendation the Board approves the Frontier Academy new course proposals for Introduction to Gaming Fundamentals, Exploring Interactive Media and Esports Topics, Shoutcasting-Broadcasting and Streaming-Speech as presented.

Justin Taylor is requesting the Board approve the following Student/Parent Handbooks

for Frontier Academy, Spur Virtual & Venture Upward and Kristy Richmond is

requesting the Board approve the RHS Student/Parent Handbook for the 2023-2024

school year.

A recommendation the Board approves the addition of an RHS Chess Club at Riverton High School beginning the 2023-2024 school year.

Ted May is recommending the Board approve Change Order No. 1 with City Plumbing &

Heating, Inc. in the amount of $30,310.00 to replace the main 600-gallon water tank for

the Riverton Middle School Boiler and Domestic Hot Water System Replacement

Project. Initially the water tank was not recommended to be replaced, after further

inspection the tank does need to be replaced.

Myron Peabody is requesting the Board award the bid for the Wireless Upgrade Project

to Computer Professionals Unlimited of Casper, WY in the amount of $510,619.02. Two

bids were received, Computer Professionals Unlimited submitted the low bid.

Karen Wardner is recommending the Board approve the revised At-Risk Support

Specialist job description.

Matthew Gonzales is recommending the Board abrogate Policy 6030 “Inventory”;

Administrative Regulation 3060-RB “Property Management for Federal Grant Awards”;

Administrative Regulation 3060-RA “Property Management for Non-Federal Grant

Awards”; Policy 3040 “Line Item Transfer Authority”; Administrative Regulation

GCCAB-R “Family Medical Leave Policy – All Personnel”.

A recommendation the Board approves the resignation of RMS 8th Grade Head Girls Basketball Coach Jeffrey Motisi and RHS Assistant Indoor and Outdoor Track Coach Lawrnde ‘Dee’ Harrison effective immediately; RHS Counselor Brenda Sims effective June 16, 2023, contingent on hiring a suitable replacement as per board policy.

A recommendation the Board accepts the retirement request of District Technology Coordinator Myron Peabody effective June 30, 2023.

A recommendation the Board offers a contract to Hally Beers as a Jackson Elementary Speech Language Pathologist; Shannan Lavoie as a Willow Creek 2nd Grade Teacher; Deirdre Milligan as an Ashgrove SPED Teacher; Michael Bozner as a RHS Head Girls Basketball Coach; Jennifer Werbelow as a RHS Math Teacher and Jennifer Werbelow as a RHS Assistant Varsity Volleyball Coach; Arizona Davis as a RHS Assistant Cross Country Coach; Pamela Pince as a RHS Alternative Program Social Studies Teacher; Travis McIntosh as a RHS Assistant Football Coach; Nicholas Fenton as a RHS Assistant Football Coach. All contracts are effective for the 2023-2024 school year.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.