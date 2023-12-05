Multiple local teams in basketball preseason poll

(Fremont County, WY) – The 2023-24 basketball season starts Thursday! Wyopreps.com released their preseason Coaches and Media basketball poll to see where teams are at going into the season. Multiple teams earned votes and a few Fremont County teams are in the top five to start this season.

On the girl’s Wyoming Indian was the only team to be ranked for Fremont County in Class 2A. The Lady Cheifs are ranked third. Wind River earned votes for 2A but couldn’t make the top five. Lander was the only other local girls team to earn votes. They received a single third-place vote. The Lady Tigers will play third-ranked Powell on Thursday.

The boy’s side had two Fremont County teams ranked going into the season. The Wyoming Indian Chiefs are tied for fifth receiving two first-place votes. Greybull was also ranked fifth. Wind River did earn votes for fourth and fifth place however, they couldn’t get into the top five.

Advertisement

The Riverton Wolverines are third in the 4A classification earning two first-place votes, and are behind Cheyenne East and Laramie. The Wolverines will get a test early playing two ranked opponents in East and Central at the Strannigan Classic. The Lander Valley Tigers earned votes this week in class 3A but couldn’t make the top five.

Basketball season starts on Thursday! County 10 will have coverage of Lander and Riverton basketball all season long on YouTube!

You can look at the full breakdown here!