(Fremont County, WY) – Multiple fire agencies and law enforcement are currently on scene addressing a vehicle fire near milepost 53 on WY 28 in the South Pass area, at 11:05 AM on September 27.

WYDOT advises that all lanes are currently blocked, and travellers should “be prepared to stop” and “expect delays.”

Scanner traffic has indicated that the vehicle is fully engulfed in flames, but there are no known injuries at this time.

h/t WYDOT h/t WYDOT h/t WYDOT