    Kevin Ferris Sr. recognized for 40 years of service with Fort Washakie Fire

    Katie Roenigk
    The Fremont County Fire Protection District recognized Kevin Ferris Sr., right, for his 40 years of service with Fort Washakie Fire Department Battalion 12 this week. h/t FCFPD

    Kevin Ferris Sr. was presented with an award on Tuesday recognizing his 40 years of service with Fort Washakie Fire Department Battalion 12.

    “Thank you Kevin from all of us in the district for your service and dedication,” the Fremont County Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post this week.

    Other local firefighters with “significant years of service” were recognized the during 2023 FCFPD Appreciation Banquet, but Ferris “was unable to attend” that event, so he received his award this week, the district said.

    For more information, call the FCFPD at 857-3030.

