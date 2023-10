(Fremont County, WY) – “Mostly sunny and warmer today, with highs in the 60s and 70s,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “Central and southern Wyoming will see some wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph during the afternoon.”

The coolest place in the 10 will be South Pass City, with a high of only 65 degrees, and the warmest place will be a tie between Shoshoni and Riverton, with a high of 78 degrees.

Check out the graphic below for today’s high temperatures in your area.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR