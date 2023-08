(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions are looking pleasant across the state today, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures at or slightly above normal.

By the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms develop across parts of Natrona, Fremont, and Sweetwater Counties.

High temperatures will be in the 80’s for most today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 73 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 50’s and 60’s for most, with Dubois at 49 degrees. h/t NWSR