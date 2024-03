(Fremont County, WY) – “Mostly dry conditions today and tonight,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “Temperatures will be warmer, closer to seasonal levels. Gusty winds will occur across southern portions of the forecast area into Natrona County.”

Today’s highs range from 35 degrees in South Pass City to 54 degrees in Riverton. Check out the graphic below for today’s high temperatures in your area and the maximum wind gusts. h/t NWSR