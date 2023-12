(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, cloudy skies in the south and east will become mostly clear through mid day today.

Otherwise, expect mostly clear skies to continue for the next few days, with mainly light winds and some gustiness across the south.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 20’s and teens.

h/t NWSR