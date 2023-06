(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, partly to mostly cloudy skies can be expected today.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop later this morning, with locally gusty winds possible.

Some of the storms could become severe, with strong winds and small hail.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and 50’s. h/t NWSR