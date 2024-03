(Fremont County, WY) – Temps will rise today with a mix of clouds and sunshine, the National Weather Service in Riverton said.

“A few showers are possible near the mountains East of the Divide, but most areas will not see one. A warming trend continues into next week.”

Highs across the 10 range from 34 degrees in South Pass City to 52 degrees in Shoshoni. Check out the graphic below for today’s high temps in your area and tonight’s lows.

h/t NWSR