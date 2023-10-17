More

    Mild Tuesday with wind in store for the 10

    Amanda Fehring
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – “A weather system will cross the area today, bringing a gusty to strong wind,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “Any showers should be confined to the far north. Dry and tranquil weather is then expected from Wednesday through at least Saturday.”

    Highs across the 10 range from 60 degrees in both South Pass City and Dubois to 71 degrees in Riverton.

    Maximum wind gusts through midnight tonight range from 28 mph in Lander to 58 mph in Dubois. Check out the graphic below for the details in your area.

    h/t NWSR
