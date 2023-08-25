Mikey Chingman joins the annual Rendezvous City Beef Roundup as a celebrity chef

(Riverton, WY) – Local Mikey Chingman will join the 4th annual Rendezvous City Beef Roundup tomorrow, August 26, in a slightly different capacity. Instead of giving his usual panel on smoking meats, he will be a celebrity chef.

This year’s Rendezvous City Beef Roundup will begin at noon after the grand opening of the Rustler Ag & Equine Complex located at 1110 Day Drive.

The Beef Roundup kicks-off with Chef Mikey and the Best Beef in the West Competition in Room RUSLR 115 at the new Rustler Ag & Equine Complex. The full list of competitors from across the West can be found here.

Advertisement

Mikey, the manager and executive chef at Deka-Guy Hee, shared he is excited to meet people like last year.

“I really got to talk to some of them. And it’s a real interesting thing because that’s their livelihood. And once you get them all together, it’s pretty cool because they’re just like one big family.”

He shared how honored he is that the Beef Roundup organizer Tyler McCann asked him to be a celebrity chef this year.

Mikey noted how unique the event is and how appreciative he is of it.

Advertisement

“I’m glad Tyler came up with this idea, and I’m so happy to be part of this, and I think it’s fitting for where we live. This is pure country, man. I love it. Once you get in there, start meeting people, even though they’re not from this area; some are from Colorado and Utah. It’s just exciting to see how we’re all together and from different areas but have the same livelihood going on.”

You can learn more about the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup here.