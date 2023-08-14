Get ready! Rustler Ag and Equine Complex Grand Opening on August 26

See all we have to offer in our new 85,000 sq ft complex!
Central Wyoming College cordially invites you to our Rustler Ag & Equine Complex Grand Opening!
Saturday, August 26, 2023, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Come check out CWC’s Rodeo, Ranch Horse Team, and livestock judging exhibitions. Explore teaching spaces and labs with faculty and student guides.
- Special chance to add your brand to artwork for the building.
- Live music, food trucks, giveaways, and more!
Grand Opening to be followed by the 4th Annual Rendezvous City Beef Round-Up.
Questions/more info: 307-855-2000 or www.cwc.edu/ruslr